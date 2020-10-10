UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity

Sat 10th October 2020

Man shot dead over enmity

A man was killed by rivals in Jhal Chakiyan police limits on Saturday. Police sources said that Murtaza resident of Dhareema village had enmity with Muhammad Tanveer

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed by rivals in Jhal Chakiyan police limits on Saturday. Police sources said that Murtaza resident of Dhareema village had enmity with Muhammad Tanveer.

Today accused Tanveer along with his three accomplices opened fire at Murtaza. As a resulthe died on the spot. However, the accused fled away from the crime scene. Police haveregistered case against the accused and started investigation.

