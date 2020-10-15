UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Man shot dead over enmity

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead, while another one suffered serious bullet injuries here in Sohan Singh Bhamba,Kot Radha Kishan.

Police said on Thursday that Yasir and Sajid of haveli Sohan Singh Bhamba had enmity over watering their fields.

On the day of incident,Yasir along with his friend Muhammad Shafique (23), was watering the fields when Sajid came and opened indiscriminate fire at them. Consequently,Shafique died on the spot,while Yasir suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

