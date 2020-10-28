UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

A motorcyclist was shot dead over an enmity in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was shot dead over an enmity in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday. The police said 55-year-old Zafar Ali with Rizwan Haidar was travelling on a motorcycle when the rivals opened fire at them near Kashmir Bridge on Canal Road.

As a result, Zafar Ali died on the spot while Rizwan Haidar was shifted to hospital byRescue 1122 in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

