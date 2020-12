FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Sadar Jaranwala police limits here on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Chak 72-GB when accused umar with his accomplicesopened firing on Hafeez, killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to a mortuary.