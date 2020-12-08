Man shot dead over enmity

A man was killed over an old enmity in Johrabad police limits here on Tuesday

Sargodha, :(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Johrabad police limits here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident was took place at Pindi Kora village when two unidentified armed persons on a motorcycle opened fire on Muhammad Faisal (38),killed him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to a mortuary. Deceased was a tractor driver.