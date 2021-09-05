Man shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Jhawariyan police limits, here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Kot Kamboh village when three armed persons opened fire at Saifullah (45), killing him on-the-spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body for autopsy.

Police registered a case and started investigation..