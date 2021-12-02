Man shot dead over enmity:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down over old enmity in Kotmomin police limits here.

Police said on Wednesday that Zafar Iqbal (38) r/o Laliyani village was travelling towards his fields on tractor when two armed men riding motorcycles fired gun shots at him.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police registered case and started investigation