Man shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Miani police limits here on Thursday.

According to the police, accused Amir Shahzad and his two accomplices traveling on a motorcycle opened fire at Tasawar Abbas, 40, in Chak Sahib Khan,killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body for an autopsy.

The police registered a case and started investigation.