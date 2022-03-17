UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Enmity

Published March 17, 2022

Man shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in jurisdiction of Quaidabad police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the accused, Hayyat, with his two accomplices opened firing at Mansar Hayyat, 35, killing him on the spot.

The accused fled while the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

