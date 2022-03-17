Man shot dead over enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in jurisdiction of Quaidabad police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the accused, Hayyat, with his two accomplices opened firing at Mansar Hayyat, 35, killing him on the spot.

The accused fled while the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.

Police registered a case and started investigation.