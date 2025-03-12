Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Over Enmity

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A man was shot dead by armed assailants near Kashaf Town in what appears to be a case of longstanding enmity.

According to reports, Ijaz alias Jaji Wahla was returning to his village, 110/10-R, on a motorcycle with a companion after attending a court hearing. As they neared Kashaf Town, unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire.

Jaji Wahla was killed on the spot, while his companion miraculously escaped unharmed.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was linked to an old rivalry. The deceased was reportedly out on bail in an attempted murder case.

A forensic team arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

