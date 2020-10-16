Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead in an incident in Bhalwal police limits on Friday.

The police said Muhammad Khalid of Taswarabad had an old enmity with Zahid Jandran over a land dispute.

Muhammad Khalid was going to fields when Zahid and his two accomplices allegedly opened firing and injured Khalid who was shifted to the DHQ Hospitalwhere he died.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.