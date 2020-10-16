UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

A man was shot dead in an incident in Bhalwal police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead in an incident in Bhalwal police limits on Friday.

The police said Muhammad Khalid of Taswarabad had an old enmity with Zahid Jandran over a land dispute.

Muhammad Khalid was going to fields when Zahid and his two accomplices allegedly opened firing and injured Khalid who was shifted to the DHQ Hospitalwhere he died.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

