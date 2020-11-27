Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

A man was gunned down over an old enmity in Factory Area police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down over an old enmity in Factory Area police limits on Friday.

The police said Yasir of Chak 91 NB with his three accomplices entered the houseof Muhammad Nasir and killed him.

The accused fled while the police registered a case and started investigation.