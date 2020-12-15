Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

A man was killed over an old enmity in Sillanwali police limits here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Sillanwali police limits here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Shaheenabad adda when unidentified two armed persons traveling on a motorcycle opened fire at Rana Liaquat (65), killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body for autopsy.

Police registered case and started investigation.