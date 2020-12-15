UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Sillanwali police limits here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Shaheenabad adda when unidentified two armed persons traveling on a motorcycle opened fire at Rana Liaquat (65), killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body for autopsy.

Police registered case and started investigation.

