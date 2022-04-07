Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

A man was killed over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, here on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place at vegetable market where the accused Faisal allegedly opened fire at Imran, killing him on-the-spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to an area hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered case and started investigation.