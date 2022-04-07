UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

A man was killed over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, here on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place at vegetable market where the accused Faisal allegedly opened fire at Imran, killing him on-the-spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to an area hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Man Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Kiev Altered Provision on Military Drills in New D ..

Kiev Altered Provision on Military Drills in New Draft, Without Mentioning Russi ..

56 seconds ago
 Russian Soyuz Rocket With Military Satelite Launch ..

Russian Soyuz Rocket With Military Satelite Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - ..

57 seconds ago
 Distt Admin, Health Deptt conduct awareness drive ..

Distt Admin, Health Deptt conduct awareness drive to prevent dengue

1 minute ago
 Man killed in train accident

Man killed in train accident

1 minute ago
 Morocco's autonomy plan for the Western Sahara

Morocco's autonomy plan for the Western Sahara

5 minutes ago
 Hiroshima to host para sailing worlds

Hiroshima to host para sailing worlds

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.