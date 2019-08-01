UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:36 PM

A man was gunned down over an old enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:A man was gunned down over an old enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits here on Thursday.

Police sources said that Rab Nawaz, resident of Doulatpur had old enmity with Ghulam Abbas.

On the day of incident, accused Ghulam Abbas along with his accomplices Muhammad Imran, Qasim and others allegedly shot dead Rab Nawaz when he was sleeping in his out-house on Wednesday night.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of Muhammad Yousaf, brother of deceased, the police registered a case against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

