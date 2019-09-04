UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:59 PM

Man shot dead over enmity in Sargodha

A man was gunned down and three others were injured in a firing incident in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :A man was gunned down and three others were injured in a firing incident in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Shahid of Mustafa Abad had an enmity with Muhammad Nasir.

Today, the accused along with eight accomplices entered the house of Nasir and killed him while Husnain, Arshad and Anar were injured.

The injured were shifted to a hospital while the police had registered a case against the accused.

