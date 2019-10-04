Man shot dead over enmity in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:A man was shot dead,while another suffered bullet injuries in separate incidents in Shahpur and Sillanwali police limits on Friday.

Police said that Munawwar Shah (40),resident of village Panniwala, tehsil Shahpur had an enmity with Mazhar Shah over family matters.

On the day of incident,the accused Mazhar Shah along with his 9 accomplices including Touqeer Shah, Muhammad Ali, Munir and others shot dead their opponent Munawwar Shah near DSP office Kalian Morr.

In another incident, some unknown armed persons injured a police constable Muhammad Faisal near Chak 135/SB Sillanwali and fled.

The injured person was shifted to DHQ hospital.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.On the report of deceaseds brother Tasawwar Shah,police registered case and started investigation.