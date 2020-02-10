UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:28 PM

Two persons Monday shot dead a man over an old enmity near Gojra village in Bambanwala police precincts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons Monday shot dead a man over an old enmity near Gojra village in Bambanwala police precincts.

According to police, two persons -- Naeem and Anjum -- had old enmity with one Asif over a land dispute.

On Monday,the accused intercepted Asif near Gojra village and shot him dead. Later, they fled the scene.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case against the accused.

