Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:28 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons Monday shot dead a man over an old enmity near Gojra village in Bambanwala police precincts.
According to police, two persons -- Naeem and Anjum -- had old enmity with one Asif over a land dispute.
On Monday,the accused intercepted Asif near Gojra village and shot him dead. Later, they fled the scene.
The police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case against the accused.