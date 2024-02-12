Man shot dead over honor killing in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A man was shot dead over honor in the Domail area in the Bassal town of Attock on Monday.

According to the Police, the victim identified as Usama Fareed had married a girl against her family's wishes a few months ago.

The girl's family had been threatening the couple ever since.

When Usama was returning from his shop, his in-laws intercepted him and shot him dead. He died on the spot. Police have arrested the two suspects and a case has been registered against them.

