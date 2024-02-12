Man Shot Dead Over Honor Killing In Attock
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A man was shot dead over honor in the Domail area in the Bassal town of Attock on Monday.
According to the Police, the victim identified as Usama Fareed had married a girl against her family's wishes a few months ago.
The girl's family had been threatening the couple ever since.
When Usama was returning from his shop, his in-laws intercepted him and shot him dead. He died on the spot. Police have arrested the two suspects and a case has been registered against them.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani, Slovenian envoys discuss bilateral ties4 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Mirpur to remove illegal billboards, hoardings14 minutes ago
-
Need to eliminate violence against women stressed24 minutes ago
-
3 sisters die in fire in Occupied Kashmir24 minutes ago
-
Three injured over minor dispute34 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1338 injured in 1338 RTCs in Punjab44 minutes ago
-
Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate44 minutes ago
-
Former MPA shot dead in attack44 minutes ago
-
Five independent candidates meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N54 minutes ago
-
Former MPA killed in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
AKUH launches second opinion service1 hour ago
-
ECP directs re-polling in 7 polling stations of NA-253, PB-9 Kohlu on Feb 161 hour ago