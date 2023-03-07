Man shot dead over kite flying dispute

A man was shot dead over a kite flying dispute in Canal Town near Sakhoo Road in the limits of Taxila Police Station on Tuesday, police and hospital sources said

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead over a kite flying dispute in Canal Town near Sakhoo Road in the limits of Taxila Police Station on Tuesday, police and hospital sources said.

Police sources said that Bilal Khan argued with his neighbours, Khalid and Ismail, over kite flying on the rooftop.

After the exchange of hot words, they opened fire on Bilal and he died on the spot.

His body was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case and launched a haunt to arrest the attackers, who had managed to flee from the scene.