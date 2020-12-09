UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:09 PM

A man was shot dead over a land dispute here in Factory Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead over a land dispute here in Factory Area police limits.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ramzan, resident of chak 82 SB, had an altercation with Akram over land dispute a few days back.

On the day of incident, accused Akram along with his two accomplices allegedly opened fire at Muhammad Ramzan near his house,killing him on the spot.

Police shifted the body for autopsy to DHQ Teaching hospital and registered case against the accused.

