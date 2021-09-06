UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

HAFIZABAD, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) ::A man was shot dead over land dispute at Thatha Aasianas village in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said that Azhar Mahi and his brother Zafar were sleeping in their house when their rival Haroon along with five others barged into the house by scaling boundary wall and opened fire.

Azhar Mahi received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The victim had a dispute with Haroon etc, over the possession of 33 marla land.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police were looking into the matter.

