Man Shot Dead Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 03:19 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over a land dispute in Khushab police limits on Friday.

According to the police, Younis of Swans village quarreled with his cousin Hameedullah over a land dispute a few days ago.

Today, the accused, Hameedullah with his son, shot dead Younis and fled.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem while the police registered acase against the accused.

