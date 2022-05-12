UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Man shot dead over land dispute

A man was shot dead over a land dispute at Mouza Jhanjan in the limits of City Kot Addu police station on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over a land dispute at Mouza Jhanjan in the limits of City Kot Addu police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, Abdul Hameed Sukhani had dispute with his relative Shoaib Aslam Sukhani residents of Mouza Jhanjan over a piece of land.

On Thursday, Shoaib Aslam Sukhani attacked his rival after exchange of hot arguments. In fit of anger, Abdul Hameed opened fire and killed Shoaib.

The local people caught the criminal and handed over to police concerned where a case has been registered against him, police sources added.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy while the crime scene unit started collecting evidences.

