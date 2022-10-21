Man shot dead over land dispute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A person was shot dead by rival group over a land dispute in the area of Jhangi Wala here on Friday.

Police sources said that two families developed a dispute over land and the armed men of one group opened fire at Shair Muhammad, as a result, he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Saddar police station has registered FIR against the armed men and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.