Man Shot Dead Over Land Dispute In Mianwal

Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Man shot dead over land dispute in Mianwal

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Kamar Masani police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Sana Uallal s/o Noor Din resident of Lava Tehsil Mianwali had enmity with his cousins Saqib and Faisal over litigation of property cases.

On the day of incident SanaUllah along with his brother Zaka Ullah was traveling on motorcycle when the accused Saqib and Faisal riding on motorcycle stopped them near Musaddiq Medical store and injured Sana Ullah with gunshot and fled from the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police handed over the body to the heirs after autopsy and registered case against the accused.

