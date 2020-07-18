Man shot dead over land dispute in Mianwali

A man was murdered over property dispute in Piplan police limits on Saturday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was murdered over property dispute in Piplan police limits on Saturday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Ishaq resident of Badami Khel, Piplan had property dispute with his step-brother Arshed Mandokhel.

Today Arshed opened fire at his step brother Ishaq over the matter. As a result Ishaq died on the spot.

The body was handed over the family after postmortem. On the report of deceased'sson Sultan Khan police have registered case against the accused and startedinvestigation.