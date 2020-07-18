UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead Over Land Dispute In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:33 PM

Man shot dead over land dispute in Mianwali

A man was murdered over property dispute in Piplan police limits on Saturday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was murdered over property dispute in Piplan police limits on Saturday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Ishaq resident of Badami Khel, Piplan had property dispute with his step-brother Arshed Mandokhel.

Today Arshed opened fire at his step brother Ishaq over the matter. As a result Ishaq died on the spot.

The body was handed over the family after postmortem. On the report of deceased'sson Sultan Khan police have registered case against the accused and startedinvestigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Man Piplan Family

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

38 minutes ago

Rs 2.49 bln disbursed in Kasur under Ehsaas progra ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab CM urges people to follow precautionary mea ..

2 hours ago

14 cattle markets made functional in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

NCOC directs provinces to ensure strict SOPs comp ..

3 minutes ago

Four traders looted by decoits in Attock

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.