Man shot dead over minor altercation

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A young man who appeared to be in his teenage, was shot dead over minor altercation, police said.

According to details, a man named Ismail Khosa, a resident of Rakh Azmatwala area, along with his other unidentified accomplices, shot dead his young relative Muhammad Imran Khosa and fled the scene.

Dajal Police Station handed over the body to its heirs after postmortem made at THQ Hospital, Jampur.

Separate cases were registered against accused persons and their search was started soon after committing the crime.

DSP Dajjal Sanaullah Mastoi told APP that killers and victim were close relatives and the incident took place due to emerging dispute between them.

He assured that the offenders would soon be brought to justice.