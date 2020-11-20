UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:28 PM

A man was gunned down over minor dispute in the limits of Sadar Police Station, here on Friday

According to police, Lal, resident of village Noorpur, was standing outside his house when accused Shafique and Javed came there on motorcycle and opened fire at him, killing Lal on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

