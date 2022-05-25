UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 04:09 PM

Man shot dead over minor dispute

A man was allegedly shot dead over minor dispute at Mouza Dumarwala on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead over minor dispute at Mouza Dumarwala on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Arshad had dispute with his relative Muhammad Saleem over domestic issues.

The accused Muhammad Saleem along with his friend Ghulam Shabir attacked Muhammad Arshad and his son Junaid after exchange of hot arguments. The accused tortured them and shot Junaid dead before escaping from the scene.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital Alipur.

Later, police concerned registered the case and arrested both accused while weapon has been recovered from their possession, police sources added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Exchange Man Alipur From Weapon

Recent Stories

Peaceful protest right of every citizen but not bl ..

Peaceful protest right of every citizen but not bloody long-march: Musadik Malik ..

10 minutes ago
 Moscow says sanctions must be lifted to avoid food ..

Moscow says sanctions must be lifted to avoid food crisis

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsperson represents Pakistan at In ..

Balochistan Ombudsperson represents Pakistan at Int'l women conference in Spain

10 minutes ago
 Two suspected murderers held

Two suspected murderers held

1 hour ago
 Six arrested for fellow student's murder

Six arrested for fellow student's murder

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal Bhutto, GCC Secy General agree to explo ..

FM Bilawal Bhutto, GCC Secy General agree to explore economic ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.