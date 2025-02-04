Man shot dead over minor dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Private security guard of a colony has shot dead a citizen over minor dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Private security guard of a colony has shot dead a citizen over minor dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said that 40-year-old Kamran resident of Saif Abad exchanged hot words with a private security guard Zahid in Gulfishan Colony over a minor dispute.

Over this issue, the security guard got enraged and he opened fire and killed Kamran on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the security guard who managed to escape from the scene after murder, spokesman added.