Man shot dead over minor dispute in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead over minor dispute with his friend here at Noshehra Gharbi Basti on Monday.

According to police sources, Khawaja Taaj Mahmood had dispute with his friend Qadir Bukhash over minor issues, moreover, accused Khawaja Taaj Mahmood alongwith his two unknown accomplices went to the home of Qadir Bukhash where an exchange of hot arguments started between them.

In fit of anger, Khawaja Taaj Mahmood opened fire and killed Qadir. The accused also managed to escape from the scene.

DSP Dajal Circle Amjad Javed told APP that Dajal police have registered the case against one nominate and two unknown outlaws. He said that raids were being conducted and criminals would be arrested soon.