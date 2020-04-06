UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

Man shot dead over minor dispute in Rajanpur

A man was allegedly shot dead over minor dispute with his friend here at Noshehra Gharbi Basti on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead over minor dispute with his friend here at Noshehra Gharbi Basti on Monday.

According to police sources, Khawaja Taaj Mahmood had dispute with his friend Qadir Bukhash over minor issues, moreover, accused Khawaja Taaj Mahmood alongwith his two unknown accomplices went to the home of Qadir Bukhash where an exchange of hot arguments started between them.

In fit of anger, Khawaja Taaj Mahmood opened fire and killed Qadir. The accused also managed to escape from the scene.

DSP Dajal Circle Amjad Javed told APP that Dajal police have registered the case against one nominate and two unknown outlaws. He said that raids were being conducted and criminals would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Exchange Man Circle Amjad Javed Criminals From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to test airport technology to help ..

12 minutes ago

Services trade deficit shrinks 10.26%

5 minutes ago

Rwanda ministers told to forgo month's pay for cor ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches videoconferencing service fo ..

27 minutes ago

Gazprom's Pipeline Gas Export Income Falls by 51.3 ..

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan start helpline service for ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.