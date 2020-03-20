Man shot dead over monetary dispute in Sargodha

A man was shot dead Johrabad police jurisdiction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead Johrabad police jurisdiction.

Police sources on Friday said that Muhammad Nauman, resident of Johra Kalan had monetary dispute with Rizwan and Mansab on the day of incident the accused Rizwan and Mansab along with their two accomplices have allegedly shot dead Muhammad Nauman.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's father Javed Ahmed. Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.