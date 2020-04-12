UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Monetary Issues:

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:50 PM

Man shot dead over monetary issues:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :A 29-year-old man was shot dead by his friends in the limits of Karana police station on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Chak No.28 SB.

Police have said that the accused was identified as Sabir and Rizwan had shot him to death, following a monetary issue.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's father Faqeer Hussain police have registered case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

