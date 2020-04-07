Man Shot Dead Over Monetary Issues In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:41 PM
A 26-year-old man was shot dead by his friend in the limits of urban Area police station on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A 26-year-old man was shot dead by his friend in the limits of urban Area police station on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as Muhammad Imran a resident of Islampura.
Police said that the accused identified as Riaz had shot him dead, following a monetary issue.
The dead body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. On the report of deceased's wife Kiran Bibi police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.