UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead Over Monetary Issues In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:41 PM

Man shot dead over monetary issues in Sargodha

A 26-year-old man was shot dead by his friend in the limits of urban Area police station on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A 26-year-old man was shot dead by his friend in the limits of urban Area police station on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Imran a resident of Islampura.

Police said that the accused identified as Riaz had shot him dead, following a monetary issue.

The dead body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. On the report of deceased's wife Kiran Bibi police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Wife Man

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at 23.48 USD per ba ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait completes biofuel project at Al-Ahmadi refi ..

15 minutes ago

Governor inaugurates new BSL-3Labfor Emerging Path ..

22 minutes ago

Gold imports increase 8.89 in 8 months

4 minutes ago

Facebook Develops New Tracking Tools to Monitor Sp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.