Man Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Man shot dead over old enmity in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead over an old enmity here in the limits of Hathala police station.

According to a police, 26-year-old Abdul Ghafur son of Khan Zaman, a resident of Takwara reported to police that he along with his elder brother 35-year-old Shafi Ullah were going to Takwara on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, accused Mehrban and Amar Gul son of Khan Gul armed with Kalashnikovs appeared from behind the bushes and opened fire at his brother. As a result, Shafi Ullah died on the spot. The accused escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

He said the reason behind the murder was their old enmity. The police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

