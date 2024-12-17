Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Man shot dead over old enmity in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A man was shot dead over an old enmity here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to a police, 44-year-old Naikat Ullah son of Bait Ullah, a resident of Badnikhel villate reported to police that his 20-year-old son named Siffat Ullah alias Fattu was killed by two accused named Sami Ullah and Inam Ullah sons of Muhammad Ali, residents of Badnikhel.

He said both the accused were armed with Kalashnikovs and opened fire at his son who was died on the spot and later shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Paniala.

He said the reason behind the murder was their old enmity. The police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Died Man Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

14 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

57 minutes ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

2 hours ago
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

3 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

4 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

4 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

5 hours ago
 Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan