Man shot dead over old enmity in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A man was shot dead over an old enmity here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to a police, 44-year-old Naikat Ullah son of Bait Ullah, a resident of Badnikhel villate reported to police that his 20-year-old son named Siffat Ullah alias Fattu was killed by two accused named Sami Ullah and Inam Ullah sons of Muhammad Ali, residents of Badnikhel.

He said both the accused were armed with Kalashnikovs and opened fire at his son who was died on the spot and later shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Paniala.

He said the reason behind the murder was their old enmity. The police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

