Man Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In Hazro
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) A shopkeeper was shot dead over an old enmity in a day light of busy bazaar in Hazro on Saturday.
Police sources said that Yasir Khan was sitting in his shop when two masked people reached there and showered bullets over him, resulting he died on the spot.
The assailants managed to escape from the scene on motorcycles.
Police attributed the killing of the man to some old enmity.
Later, his body was handed over to his heirs for burial after an autopsy at the Tehsil headquarters hospital, Hazro.
