Man shot dead over old enmity in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down, while another sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in Kundian police limits.

Police said on Monday that two clans- Bhatti and bhumb r/o chak 1/ML Kundian had an old enmity over domestic disputes and honor cases.

On the day of incident, both clans quarreled and exchanged gun shots at Jhalwal Pull near ice factory. Consequently,Kamran Bhatti suffered bulled injuries and died on the spot,while another Farooq Tolkar sustained injuries.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.