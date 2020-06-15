UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Man shot dead over old enmity in Mianwali

A man was gunned down, while another sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in Kundian police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down, while another sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in Kundian police limits.

Police said on Monday that two clans- Bhatti and bhumb r/o chak 1/ML Kundian had an old enmity over domestic disputes and honor cases.

On the day of incident, both clans quarreled and exchanged gun shots at Jhalwal Pull near ice factory. Consequently,Kamran Bhatti suffered bulled injuries and died on the spot,while another Farooq Tolkar sustained injuries.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Died Man Kundian

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

23 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host international UNOOSA project off ..

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.06 a barrel F ..

56 minutes ago

PCB unveils ambitious five-year Strategy for the g ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.