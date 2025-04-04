Man shot dead over old rivalry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A man was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Saddar police station,here on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson,Jawad,Elyas and Ejaz had opened discriminate fire on their rival namely as Sher Muhammad over an old rivalry near Adda Chak No.

76-GB and accused after murder managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.