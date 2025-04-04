Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Over Old Rivalry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Man shot dead over old rivalry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A man was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Saddar police station,here on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson,Jawad,Elyas and Ejaz had opened discriminate fire on their rival namely as Sher Muhammad over an old rivalry near Adda Chak No.

76-GB and accused after murder managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

16 minutes ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

29 minutes ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

31 minutes ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

41 minutes ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

1 hour ago
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

2 hours ago
 Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip throu ..

Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states

2 hours ago
 Muslim organizations, opposition protest against W ..

Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India

2 hours ago
 Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wed ..

Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan