Man Shot Dead Over Old Rivalry
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A man was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Saddar police station,here on Friday.
According to the police spokesperson,Jawad,Elyas and Ejaz had opened discriminate fire on their rival namely as Sher Muhammad over an old rivalry near Adda Chak No.
76-GB and accused after murder managed to escape from the scene.
The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot dead over old rivalry6 minutes ago
-
39 gangs busted, 929 proclaimed offenders nabbed in March36 minutes ago
-
PPP remains committed to Shaheed Bhutto's mission,: Awais Shah46 minutes ago
-
Five dacoits arrested,15 motorcycles recovered46 minutes ago
-
Thoughts, ideas of Shaheed ZA Bhutto continue to guide PPP: Lanjar56 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota1 hour ago
-
Youth commits suicide1 hour ago
-
Man’s corps found from house:1 hour ago
-
PHP apprehends 629 POs, court absconders across Punjab in March1 hour ago
-
Business community welcomes reduction in power tariff1 hour ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction as PSX crosses record 120,000 point mark1 hour ago
-
Completion of Bhutto’s mission vital to Pakistan’s progress: Governor Kundi2 hours ago