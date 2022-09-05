UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Personal Enmity: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Man shot dead over personal enmity: Police

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over alleged personal enmity in a day broad light at main bus stand on GT road in limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Mirza Qammar Javaid, the victim identified as Danish was going to attend the court proceedings in a case filed against him by his rivals at main chowk.

On his way, he was intercepted by a masked man, near the camps established for flood victims, who allegedly shot him causing Danish to die on the spot.

According to police, quoting the deceased family members, the alleged murder was a result of old enmity.

Police after autopsy handed over the body to the deceased family and started investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Flood Road Man Taxila Family Court

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

1 hour ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

1 hour ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

2 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

3 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.