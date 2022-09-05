Man shot dead over personal enmity: Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over alleged personal enmity in a day broad light at main bus stand on GT road in limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Mirza Qammar Javaid, the victim identified as Danish was going to attend the court proceedings in a case filed against him by his rivals at main chowk.

On his way, he was intercepted by a masked man, near the camps established for flood victims, who allegedly shot him causing Danish to die on the spot.

According to police, quoting the deceased family members, the alleged murder was a result of old enmity.

Police after autopsy handed over the body to the deceased family and started investigating the matter.