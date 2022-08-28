Man shot dead over petty argument

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :A forty years old man was allegedly shot dead over a petty argument between two persons in Qadir Nagar area of Hyderabad here on Sunday.

The Incharge Naseem Nagar Check Post Sub Inspector Liaquat Sarki informed that an unknown suspect shot dead Haider Ali Chandio after an argument which started when one of them spit near the other.

The slain person's dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

He received a fatal gunshot at his chest.

The police said that some suspects had been detained for interrogation but the FIR had not been lodged so far.