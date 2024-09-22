Man Shot Dead Over Petty Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead and three others including woman were injured in the Rata Amaral area here on Sunday.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident and sought detailed report from SP Rawal and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible.
Initial reports suggest the incident stemmed from a dispute over parking a rickshaw in the street. During the altercation, Babar Jadoon and his colleagues allegedly opened fire, resulting in the death of Saqib. Two men and a woman were also injured during the fight.
Senior police officers rushed to crime scene. A case has been registered, and raids are underway to arrest the suspects. The Rawalpindi Police spokesman confirmed that those involved will be brought to justice.
