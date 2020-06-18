Man Shot Dead Over Petty Issue In Mianwali
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A young man was gunned down in Dawood Khel police limits over a petty issue.
Police sources said Muhammad Musa and Dilgir, residents of village Wasava, tehsil Mianwali , arranged cock fight in their area during which Wasif Khan, 25 and Samdani Khan,42, embroiled in a fight with each other.
In a fit of rage accused Wasif Kahn allegedly shot dead his rival Samdani.
The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police arrested the accused and registered case.