Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:42 PM

Man shot dead over property dispute

A man was shot dead by nephews over property dispute in the area of Rodala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by nephews over property dispute in the area of Rodala police station.

Police said on Monday that Usman, resident of chak no.278-GB,had an old property dispute with his nephews Rabnawaz, Ashfaq, Ashtiaq and Tasawwar Abbas.

On the day of incident,Usman was on his way to fields when the youths allegedly opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene.

More Stories From Pakistan

