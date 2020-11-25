Man shot dead over property dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was killed here over property dispute in village Novel Bathaar.

Police said on Wednesday that accused Aurangzeb and others opened fire at rival Shabbir Hussain r/o village Novel Bathaar and managed to escape from the scene.The victim suffered serious injuries and shifted to DHQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Police started investigation.