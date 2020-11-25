UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Man shot dead over property dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was killed here over property dispute in village Novel Bathaar.

Police said on Wednesday that accused Aurangzeb and others opened fire at rival Shabbir Hussain r/o village Novel Bathaar and managed to escape from the scene.The victim suffered serious injuries and shifted to DHQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

