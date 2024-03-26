Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute:
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A man was shot dead by his opponents over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Mianwali Police station on Tuesday.
According to police,Hummayun Khan, resident of Miana Muhallah,Mianwali city had the property dispute with Najibullah and Ziaullah.
On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage,the accused opened indiscriminate firing at Hummayun,killing him on the spot.
The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.
Police was investigating.
Recent Stories
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits 'Model Bazar' Bhera10 minutes ago
-
Over 303,000 unregistered Afghans via KP: Home Deptt20 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns sealed:20 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosting painting competition themed “land & People of Pakistan”20 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas police crackdown on crime, drugs20 minutes ago
-
CM decides to establish liver transplant center20 minutes ago
-
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat21 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews the arrangement for the disbursement of financial assistance30 minutes ago
-
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal directed to submit rep ..48 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 640 kg drugs in five operations50 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing IT-based track & trace system in factories to control production, protect revenue: ..1 hour ago
-
Markets, malls buzzing with shoppers after iftar to soak in Eid spirit2 hours ago