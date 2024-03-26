Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute:

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Man shot dead over property dispute:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A man was shot dead by his opponents over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Mianwali Police station on Tuesday.

According to police,Hummayun Khan, resident of Miana Muhallah,Mianwali city had the property dispute with Najibullah and Ziaullah.

On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage,the accused opened indiscriminate firing at Hummayun,killing him on the spot.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police was investigating.

