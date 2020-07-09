Man shot dead over property dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Man was shot dead over property dispute in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chuntra here on Thursday.

Tufail Khan lodged a complaint with police station Chontra that he purchased a piece of land from Zumard Khan in Mozah Chach and assigned the task to Ajmal, Shakil Khan and Noor Khan for looking after of the land.

He informed gang of 15 armed men rushed and tried to occupy the land.

The gang opened indiscriminate firing on the assigned men. Resultantly, a man was shot dead namely Shakil and was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital DHQ. After committing crime, the attackers fled away from the scene. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin along with heavy contingent of police visited the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. SP said the killers would be arrested soon.