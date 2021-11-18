UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Resistance During Dacoity

Armed bandits shot dead a man over resistance during a dacoity in the limits of Sargodha Road police station, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :

According to Rescue-1122, 24-year-old Faisal, son of Zulfiqar, was on his way when some armed dacoits stopped him near Green Town on Sargodha road and snatched valuables from him.

Upon resistance, they opened fire and killed him on the spot and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 team handed over the body to police.

Further investigation was under way.

