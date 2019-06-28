Man Shot Dead Over Wall Construction Dispute In Sialkot
Seven armed men allegedly shot dead a man over a wall construction dispute near Mohallah Kamharian in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police Station on Friday
According to police, Muhammad Ashraf had a dispute with some area persons over construction of a wall.
On the day of the incident, the accused Zulfiqar, Iftikhar and five others came there, called Ashraf out of the house and opened fire at him. As a result, he received a number of bullets and died on his way to a hospital.
The attackers fled the scene. Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.