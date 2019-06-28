Man shot dead over wall construction dispute in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Seven armed men allegedly shot dead man over a wall construction dispute near Mohallah Kamharian in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police Station on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Ashraf had a dispute with some area persons over construction of a wall.

On the day of the incident, the accused Zulfiqar, Iftikhar and five others came there, called Ashraf out of the house and opened fire at him. As a result, he received a number of bullets and died on his way to a hospital.

The attackers fled the scene. Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.